COVID or not, wedding will be held on the dot

Groom hospitalised, but couple decide to tie the knot

They have been planning to tie the knot on April 25. But the bridegroom-to-be came down with COVID-19 just before the wedding day and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha. However, the couple will not let the virus come in the way of their plans. Sarath Mon, 28, of Kainakary in Alappuzha, will marry his fiancee Abhirami, 20, from the hospital bed between 12 p.m. and 12.20 p.m. on Sunday. She is from Thekkanaryad here.

N. Sasidharan, Sarath’s father, said the couple’s wedding had been in the making for two years. “It dragged on as Sarath was employed in Qatar. He returned recently and both the families finalised April 25 as the wedding date. But Sarath and his mother contracted COVID-19 and have been admitted to the MCH since April 21. As there are no auspicious dates for the marriage any time soon, the families agreed to go ahead with the marriage. We contacted authorities and they have given permission to conduct the marriage in the hospital in accordance with COVID-19 protocol,” he said.

Sunny C.S., who helped the families get permission for the wedding after the entire family went into quarantine, said everyone involved was relieved that the function would be held as per schedule.

The wedding would be held in a room in the hospital. Ms. Abhirami, accompanied by a relative, would reach the MCH just before the ‘muhurtham.’ The couple would tie the knot wearing PPE kits. Other than Sarath’s mother, the relative accompanying Abhirami, and a few hospital staff, no one would be allowed in the room.

‘Least possible time’

MCH superintendent R.V. Ramlal said the wedding would be held in the least possible time while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol. District Collector A. Alexander granted special permission for the function, based on a report of doctors.