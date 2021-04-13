COVID negative certificate mandatory for Pooram

Thrissur

13 April 2021 23:30 IST

45-plus must have vaccination certificate

People who come for Thrissur Pooram need to bring COVID-19 negative certificates. People above the age of 45 should bring vaccination certificates and those below the age of 45 should carry COVID-19 negative certificates.

Though the district administration has not issued any official notification, Devaswom representatives, who attended a meeting on Tuesday, told mediapersons that such restrictions would be imposed in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The Pooram will be held under tight police security. Children will not be allowed to attend the celebrations. The police will conduct inspection at various points.

As many as 690 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday while 186 people recovered from the disease. There are 3,423 active cases in the district. So far 1,08,487 cases have been reported in the district.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has warned of a possible surge in the pandemic if crowds at the Pooram are not restricted.

In a letter, it urged the government to take appropriate decisions to avoid crowding of people for Pooram celebrations. It also urged the people to cooperate with the decision of the government.

“People should keep vigil against the spread of the pandemic while celebrating the Pooram this time. Lack of vigil is the reason for the second wave of COVID-19. Crowding of people without wearing masks was common during the Assembly election campaign, which resulted in the rise in positivity rate,” the KSSP said.