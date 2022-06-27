COVID mortality rate rising in Kerala

In the past two days, 25 deaths have been reported in Kerala

Nearly a month after the State’s COVID-19 graph began to rise, the COVID mortality rate is beginning to look really stark, questioning the narrative that Omicron causes only a mild illness.

In the month of June alone, the State has recorded 151 COVID-19 deaths, leaving aside the numbers being added on through appeals to the official COVID toll. In the past two days alone, 25 deaths have been reported.

While this is a significant number, the State is yet to release any data in the public domain about who exactly is dying of COVID now. If any death auditing has been done by the department, this data is also not available in the public domain.

On Monday, Kerala reported 2,993 new COVID-19 cases when 16,329 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate on the day climbed again from 18.05% to 18.33%.

The active case burden in the State now stands at 27,218.

A total of 12 COVID deaths, all of which are recent deaths, entered the official COVID toll data of the State on Monday, taking the cumulative COVID deaths in the State to 69,976.

The State has reported 66,30,263 COVID cases ever since the pandemic began.