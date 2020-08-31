COVID isolation ICU at Thrissur medical college hospital

The facility was set up at a cost of ₹16 lakh

A COVID-19 isolation intensive care unit (ICU) will start functioning at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, from September 2. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan will inaugurate the facility.

The ICU has been set up using ₹16 lakh from the MP fund of Alathur MP Ramya Haridas.

Once the pandemic dies down, the ICU facility will be useful for people with head and spine injuries, according to hospital sources.

Ramya Haridas and T.N. Prathapan, MPs; Anil Akkara, MLA, and District Collector S. Shanavas will attend the function.