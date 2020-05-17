KeralaTHRISSUR 17 May 2020 00:44 IST
COVID ICU opened at Medical College
A COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was opened at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.
The ₹25-lakh ICU was set up using funds allotted by T.N. Prathapan, MP.
Since Mr. Prathapan was advised by the medical board to undergo home quarantine following his visit to the Walayar check-post, where a COVID-19 patient was present, the MP inaugurated the ICU through videoconferencing from his home.
