Kerala

COVID ICU opened at Medical College

At home: T.N. Prathapan, MP, inaugurating the COVID-19 ICU at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, through videoconferencing from his house.

A COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was opened at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

The ₹25-lakh ICU was set up using funds allotted by T.N. Prathapan, MP.

Since Mr. Prathapan was advised by the medical board to undergo home quarantine following his visit to the Walayar check-post, where a COVID-19 patient was present, the MP inaugurated the ICU through videoconferencing from his home.

