COVID-hit economy expected to pick up pace

GSDP projected to grow at 10.83%

The recovery of the pandemic-hit state economy is expected to pick up during 2022-23.

The State's GSDP is projected to grow at 10.83% in nominal terms during 2022-23, according to the Medium Term Fiscal Policy and Strategy Statement tabled in the Assembly. The growth estimates for the current fiscal is 12.81%, bouncing back from a COVID 19-induced (-)3.01% during 2020-21.

“’GSDP is projected to grow at 10.83% in nominal terms on the back of positive traction in recovery as indicated by high frequency indicators like Goods and Services Tax (GST), motor vehicle sales and land transactions which points to economy’s resilience to shock. The recovery in State economy is expected to pick up in 2022-23,’‘ the statement noted.

The State Own Tax Revenue is estimated to grow at 25.87% over the revised estimates for 2021-22. The share of Central taxes is estimated to grow at 2.24% over 2021-22 due to the higher real growth and robust tax collection projected by the Centre in the Union Budget.

On the other hand, the discontinuation of GST compensation beyond June 2022 could have serious consequences, it noted. ''If the GST compensation is discontinued, the revenue loss on account of this will be huge. However, it is hoped that Government of India will continue the GST compensation beyond June 2022 in view of the uncertainties due to pandemic,'' it said.