Kerala’s COVID graph shows rising trend; 1370 new cases recorded on June 1

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to perform an RT-PCR test at a Covid-19 swab collection centre at Palakkad.

June 02, 2022 07:49 IST

Ernakulam has the maximum number of active cases at 2,301, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,105 cases.

The COVID-19 graph in Kerala continues to show a rising trend.

The graph which has been showing an increasing trend for the past one week with 750-800 cases recorded over a thousand cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

From 1,197 cases on Tuesday, new cases went up to 1,370 on Wednesday when 15,618 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate also went up from 7.07 % to 8.77% on the day.

The burden of active cases which stood at 3,051 on April 1 had fallen further to 1,930 on May 1 and has now climbed to 6,129 as on June 1, points out N. C. Krishnaprasad, a Health department official who has been closely tracking COVID data since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases are expected to come in waves and even when hospitalisations have not surged, preventing new infections should be a priority.

The public should maintain all COVID protocols and use face masks without fail when in public places because despite the basic protection rendered by vaccines, reinfections/breakthrough infections need not necessarily be mild.

It is also pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccination coverage of two primary doses is still not complete in the State

“The second dose of vaccinations in the 18 plus age groups is still 88%. This means that nearly 30 lakh adults are yet to receive the second dose. In the 18-44 year age group, 20% are yet to receive the second dose and among those above 60 years, 8% have not received the second dose. Now that COVID has disappeared from the headlines, people are beginning to take things too easy, says Mr. Krishnaprasad.