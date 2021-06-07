COVID fatalities cross 10,000 mark

Thiruvananthapuram

07 June 2021 21:25 IST

221 deaths take toll to 10,157; 9,313 new cases in weekend dip

The State reported 9,313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when 70,569 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The dip in testing over the weekend is reflected in the decline in case numbers on the day and this has been happening every Monday systematically in the State.

The test positivity rate however, shows a slight dip at 13.2% from Sunday’s figure of 14.27%

Cumulative case fatality crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday to touch 10,157, when the State added 221 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official toll on Monday.

While the State takes consolation in the fact that the case fatality rate remains at 0.38%, the increase in absolute numbers, especially in the second wave of COVID, has been quite worrying.

At the height of the first wave of the pandemic in the State on October 24 last year, the number of deaths was 1,306. However, once the second wave started, in April and May alone this year, there have been 13,89,695 cases and 4,020 deaths.

Active case pool

The State’s active case pool dipped substantially to 1,47,830 patients on Monday, with 21,921 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

On Monday, 2,297 persons were hospitalised. While the daily hospitalisations have been going down, the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals in the State has been increasing for the past two days. From 35,231 total hospitalisations, the figure went up to 39,061 on Monday.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals, which declined to 3,376 on Sunday, remained unchanged on Monday. Those requiring ventilator support also remained static at the previous day’s figure of 1,333.

The active case pool and hospitalisations have dipped in all districts and the declining trend continues.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 26,42,395 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,481. Palakkad had 1,028 cases, Ernakulam 968, Thrissur 925, Malappuram 908, Kollam 862, Alappuzha 803, Kozhikode 659, Kottayam 464, Kannur 439, Idukki 234, Kasaragod 215, Pathanamthitta 199 and Wayanad 128.