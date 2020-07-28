Kerala

COVID does not spread from dead body: DMO

District Medical Officer K.J. Reena has stressed that COVID-19 will not spread from dead bodies that have been cremated or buried in compliance with all protocols.

“SARS-CoV-2 spreads through small droplets from the mouth or nose when an infected person sneezes or coughs. The body fluid of the dead person does not come into contact with people. Even the relatives are allowed to view the body from a distance. After that, the body is cremated or buried according to religious practices,” said the DMO.

However, many people forget the need for physical distancing when they attend funeral functions. It is such functions that are leading to the spread of the disease. “Keep away from the disease. But do not dishonour the body,” she said.

There have been a couple of incidents in which local people raised objections to the burying of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

