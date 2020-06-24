COVID-cured man dies of heart attack

A 68-year-old Perinad resident who recovered from COVID-19 died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

He had returned from Dubai on a flight to Thiruvananthapuram on June 16. As his sample collected at the airport tested positive, he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Parippally, later.

The person was under treatment for COVID-19 in Dubai. He first tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on April 12, but the samples collected on April 21, 23 and 25 in Dubai tested negative. On June 21, he was moved to the ICU. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 9.30 p.m. on June 23. His sample taken on June 22 had returned negative.