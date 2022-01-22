COVID curbs intensified at border points

KALPETTA

22 January 2022 22:38 IST

RTPCR negative test results or certificate of second dose vaccination mandatory for entry to State

The Wayanad district administration has strengthened measures on the Kerala-Karnataka and Kerala-Tamil Nadu borders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic.

District Collector A. Geetha has asked travellers from other States to produce RTPCR negative test results, done 72 hours prior to arrival, or certificates of the second dose vaccination at the border checkposts to gain entry to the State.

A team of three officials, consisting of a Revenue Department official and two police personnel, were deployed at each of the major border checkposts of Tholpetty, Muthanga, and Bavali on the Kerala-Karnataka border and Pattavayal checkpost on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Sectoral magistrates were also deployed at the checkposts.

The inflow of travellers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has declined considerably and 99% of them produce either of the certificates at the checkposts, Ms. Geeta said.

“The COVID situation in the district is manageable now as the bed occupancy of COVID patients in the district is below 30%,” Ms.Geetha said. “One COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) has been functioning in the district. If the number of patients increases to 50%, one more CFLTC will be opened at Pulpally,” she said.

The functioning of the Rapid Response Team had been stepped up and control rooms were functioning in all grama panchayats, she said.