COVID control room completes 500 days

The COVID-19 State control room set up at the Directorate of Health Services on January 24 last year, even before the first case was reported in the country, has completed 500 days of functioning.

The control room, manned by the doctors and technical experts of the DHS, has been working non-stop all these days, to plan COVID containment strategies and for trouble shooting any issues of COVID daily management

As part of the control room, 18 expert committees have been set up, each headed by a nodal officer and a reporting officer and which have been assigned specific areas and tasks.

These teams are involved in the management and coordination of crucial activities relating to COVID, including contact tracing, details of people from containment zones, medical care, surveillance of those on home quarantine, ensuring availability of drugs and other equipment, disease surveillance, awareness creation, testing, and vaccination

There are teams in charge of surveillance, call centre management, training and awareness generation, materials management, infrastructural, sample tracking, media surveillance, documentation, and private hospitals surveillance.

Control rooms have been set up at the district-level too, on the same lines.

The teams put together all information received from districts on a daily basis and presents it at the review meeting called by senior officials.

They also coordinate with districts and major hospitals on a daily basis, giving out information on the decisions taken at the State-level.

Health Minister Veena George congratulated the control room teams for the relentless work they were putting in since the past 500 days to help the State tackle COVID-19.