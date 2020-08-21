COVID comes as a setback to Kozhikode’s kayaking dreams

Opening of training centres delayed, local entrepreneurs hit by cancellation of river fete

Attempts to promote Kozhikode’s prominent white water kayaking destinations in the national and international arena have faced a temporary setback with the continuing fight against COVID-19. Considering the difficulties in complying with the COVID-19 protocols and hosting international delegates, the eighth edition of the annual kayaking championship was cancelled by the Tourism Department.

“Opening of subcentres planned by various training institutes in the area is also likely to be delayed with the unfavourable situation, which has affected almost all sectors,” says Thiruvambadi panchayat president P.T. Augustine. The case is the same with the proposed construction of a kayaking academy at Pulikkayam, he adds.

Mr. Augustine, who was one of the coordinators of the previous international kayaking events, points out that investors are not likely to take up any new projects now with the difficulties in hosting international participants in the sport. It is impossible to organise such an event without good public participation, he adds.

Lost chance

Residents in the area say the cancellation of the Malabar River festival has dashed their hope in netting some additional income as local facilitators. For more than seven years, many local entrepreneurs near Chalipuzha and Iruvazhinhi rivers have been active as home-stay service providers and suppliers of local cuisines to the participants. It has also been a source of additional income for many local hoteliers and tour operators.

Local volunteers who cooperated with the previous editions of the kayaking festival say the biggest losers are those who operated humble homestay facilities in Kodenchery and Puthuppadi panchayats. Since this sport is a seasonal affair, all such entrepreneurs who got magnanimous support from their national and international guests will have to wait for the next edition, they say.

Making most of the opportunity

Though there are no international kayakers are seen in these villages, many local youths are currently engaged in their individual-level practice taking advantage of the rapids. Interestingly, many of such rural youths are using the kayaks gifted by the international kayakers who visited the district last year. There are seven such kayaks now being used by the local youths for polishing their skills in the sport.