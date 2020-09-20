COVID claims first health worker in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

20 September 2020 19:46 IST

The doctor, aged 73, had co-morbidities

The State recorded the first death of a doctor due to COVID-19 on Sunday. The medical practitioner, aged 73 years, succumbed to the infection less than a week after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The doctor from Jubilee Nagar Road in Kallattumukku here used to run a private clinic at Attakulangara. He has been attending to patients till September 12 and diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.

As his condition deteriorated after he developed pneumonia, he was kept on ventilator support in a private hospital. The deceased had co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart diseases. He succumbed to the disease early Sunday. However, this death has not been included in the official death toll released by the Health Department on Sunday.

He is survived by his his wife and three children.

174 health workers

Besides witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the State capital, of late, has also seen a large number of health workers testing positive. As many as 174 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since September 14.

Twenty-five health-care workers, including nine doctors and several nursing assistants, tested positive in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Saturday.