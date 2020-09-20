COVID claims first health worker in Kerala

The State recorded the first death of a doctor due to COVID-19 on Sunday. The medical practitioner, aged 73 years, succumbed to the infection less than a week after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The doctor from Jubilee Nagar Road in Kallattumukku here used to run a private clinic at Attakulangara. He has been attending to patients till September 12 and diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later.
As his condition deteriorated after he developed pneumonia, he was kept on ventilator support in a private hospital. The deceased had co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart diseases. He succumbed to the disease early Sunday. However, this death has not been included in the official death toll released by the Health Department on Sunday.
He is survived by his his wife and three children.
174 health workers
Besides witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the State capital, of late, has also seen a large number of health workers testing positive. As many as 174 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since September 14.
Twenty-five health-care workers, including nine doctors and several nursing assistants, tested positive in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath