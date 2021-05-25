COVID claims 43 more people in capital

25 May 2021 19:48 IST

Slight increase in fresh cases, daily toll touches 3,131

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives in Thiruvananthapuram district, taking the death toll to 1,499.

The single-day largest spike was recorded in the district when deaths that occurred between May 17 and 24 were attributed to the deadly disease on Tuesday. The ages of the deceased ranged from 26 to 92.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded a slight increase in COVID-19 caseload when 3,131 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate also increased to 21.2%.

The active cases count stood at 17,990 with 3,112 people recovering from the illness.

The district administration placed 4,160 people in quarantine, taking the number of those being monitored in the district for COVID-19 symptoms to 84,479. A total of 5,815 were permitted to conclude quarantine during the last 24 hours.