COVID cells to prepare school-specific plans

Students attending the class at Kollam Thevally Government Higher Secondary School, which reopened on Friday after remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. C. Sureshkumar

01 January 2021 23:44 IST

Cells will be in charge of disinfecting school premises, furniture etc.

The Health Department has instructed the COVID-19 cells functioning in various schools in the district to strictly enforce the protocol and ensure that all safety measures are in place. The cells have been directed to develop an action plan based on the specific situation of each school to prevent any possible spread of the virus following the reopening.

The cells that include school Principal, local body councillor, school doctor, health inspector, and PTA president among others, will be in charge of disinfecting the school premises, furniture, stationery, store room, water tank, kitchen, canteen, toilets, lab, library, drinking water storage system and wells. Seats will be arranged as per social distancing norms in classes and staff rooms.

Setting up sick rooms to monitor symptomatic children and stocking first aid kits, giving instructions to wear the mask properly and ensuring the availability of water, soap, sanitiser, masks and digital thermometer are among the other responsibilities of the cell.

While Principals have been asked to give daily reports to the health worker concerned, medical officers will be intimated about symptomatic students and staff members. Classes will be held in rooms with proper air circulation and health of students will be monitored on a daily basis. Students have been asked to avoid sharing study material and sit separately while taking meals. Surfaces like door handles and desks will be sanitised every two hours using diluted bleach solution.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed in school buses and other vehicles by avoiding curtains and keeping the windows open. “Students, teachers and other staff members should stop attending school if any family member tests positive. If needed, medical check-ups will be arranged for students and staff members,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha.