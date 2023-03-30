COVID cases show surge with 765 turning positive on Thursday

March 30, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

COVID -19 cases, which have been on the rise in the State since March, showed a significant surge on Thursday, when 765 positive cases were reported on a single day.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on March 30, Kerala has 3,389 active cases, an increase by 512 cases when compared to the previous day. As always, Kerala at present has the highest number of active cases in the country, which the authorities have attributed to better reporting and more testing.

While no deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, eight reconciled COVID-19 deaths (those deaths which were certified as due to COVID later, as per the ICMR guidelines) were reported.

The press release issued on Thursday by the Health Minister’s office, following the high-level COVID-19 review meeting, stated that in a space of one month, 20 COVID deaths had been reported and that these were all people above 60 years, with serious comorbidities.

It said that genomic sequencing of samples from the State had found more of Omicron virus variant in circulation

Health officials said that people with respiratory infection have now begun to test for COVID-19, which has shown up as a sudden spike. Also, following the directive of the Health department, hospitals are now doing the entire viral panel of tests in cases of respiratory infection, to distinguish between Influenza and COVID-19 cases

Kerala continues to keep its COVID-19 data away from the public domain and hence there is no data forthcoming on how many people are hospitalised at present. Earlier, when contacted, the Director of Health Services, the State’s public health authority, expressed helplessness saying that she has clear instructions not to give out COVID-19 data and that any data given out will be at the discretion of the Health Minister alone.

Even the one-line data on daily COVID-19 cases that was being displayed on the IDSP bulletin has been stopped since March 22. The GoK dashboard on COVID-19 was last updated in July 2022. It was on April 11 last year that the Health department arbitrarily decided to stop its detailed daily COVID-19 bulletins

The Health department has now issued a public health alert that the elderly, those with lifestyle diseases like diabetes or hypertension, pregnant women and children will have to take special precautions if they develop respiratory infection. They should test for COVID-19 and wearing masks is mandatory while visiting hospitals so as not to transmit the virus. Health workers in hospitals have been asked not to slacken on maintaining universal precautions against COVID-19

As cases seem to be rising steadily, all districts have been asked to increase disease surveillance, strengthen preventive and precautionary measures and to be ready with surge plans. COVID-19 in-patients are to be treated in isolation wards, which are being readied in all hospitals. All speciality hospitals like RCC, MCC, SCTIMST and private hospitals have to set aside beds for COVID patients. Private hospitals should report all COVID cases to the Health department.