COVID cases rise to 10 in Pathanamthitta

With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of cases in Pathanamthitta rose to 10.

The district has become the epicentre of the second spell of the coronavirus infection in the State with three persons who came from Italy to their home village of Aythala in Ranni and their two relatives testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7.

Two elderly persons, parents of the infected man came from Italy, and two others too were tested positive in the days that followed.

Five admitted

Five of them have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and two others at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry. The elderly persons in their 90’s have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, later.

The latest COVID-19 victim, a 42-year old man from Pathanamthitta who came from Qatar on March 20 was admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on March 21. He reached the Thiruvananathapuram International Airport from Qatar on March 20 and proceeded to his home here in a taxi. He remained in self-imposed quarantine at his home on March 20. He reached the General Hospital with discomfort on March 21 and was quarantined there since then. The clinical test results of his throat swab and blood samples came on Monday.

The condition of all the others admitted to the hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Kozhencherry, earlier, is reportedly stable, while that of the elderly couple shifted to Kottayam Medical College remains critical.

According to an official medical bulletin released by the District Medical Officer, A.L.Sheeja, here in the evening, a total of 16 persons have been quarantined at the isolation wards set up at various hospitals in the district as on Monday.

10 persons

She said 10 persons were at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and three each at the District Hospital and at the Pushpagiri Medical College in Thiruvalla.

District Collector P.B. Noohu said a total of 4,565 persons have been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as on Monday evening. Of them, 4,199 persons were those who have come from various foreign countries.

He said, so far, a total of 262 throat swab and blood samples have been sent to the Virology Laboratory at Alappuzha for clinical examination. Of this, 10 samples were tested positive and 153 others tested negative, while results of 55 samples are awaited.

Mr Noohu said a total of 2,217 passengers were screened for fever by the Health surveillance teams at the Thiruvalla railway station and bus stations in different parts of the district on Monday.

With fever

One person who came from abroad was found to be having symptomatic fever, during the screening held with the help of digital infrared thermometers at the Adoor KSRTC bus station. He was quarantined later.