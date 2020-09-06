COVID cases cross 3,000 in State

Thiruvananthapuram

06 September 2020 20:58 IST

3,082 fresh cases, 2,196 recoveries and 10 deaths

The daily COVID-19 case graph in the State, which is expected to scale the peak later in the month, crossed the 3,000 mark for the first time to record 3,082 fresh cases on Sunday. The number of samples which were tested in the last 24 hours was 41,392.

The number of recoveries reported was 2,196. The cumulative case burden now stands at 87,841 cases. Having reported 64,755 recoveries so far, the number of patients undergoing treatment across the State is 22,676.

Ten more deaths which occurred in the State between August 21 and September 2 entered the provisional COVID toll list. The official toll has now reached 347. Four of the deaths listed on Sunday were from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Kozhikode and one each from Kollam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Alappuzha.

Nearly 94% of the new cases reported on Sunday – 2,894 out of the 3,082 new cases – are locally acquired infections, wherein the source of infection remains untraceable in 189 cases. This includes 50 health-care workers.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 528 new cases on Sunday, of which all except four cases are a results of local transmission. This includes nine health-care workers. The district has been consistently reporting the maximum number of cases in the State since the past two months.

Malappuram has 324 cases, Kollam 328, Ernakulam 281, Kozhikode 264, Alappuzha 221, Kasaragod 218, Kannur 200, Kottayam 195, Thrissur 169, Palakkad 162, Pathanamthita 113, Wayanad 40 and Idukki 39.

The number of areas designated as hotspots is 557.