COVID cases breach 15,000 mark again

The daily COVID-19 tally in Kerala breached the 15,000 mark again on Wednesday after showing a declining trend over the last week. The test positivity rate was 10.36% when 1,50,630 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,052, followed by Ernakulam at 1,727, Thrissur at 1,724, and Kozhikode at 1,683.

As many as 148 deaths that occurred over the last few days were added to the list on Wednesday, taking the State’s total pandemic toll to 14,108.

Of the fresh cases registered on Wednesday, 66 were from other States and 14,761 acquired the infection through contact. As many as 74 health workers also tested positive while 11,629 patients recovered from the infection.

A total of 3,58,565 people are under home/ institutional quarantine and 24,278 under observation in hospitals.