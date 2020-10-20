COVID caseloads slumps to 470

Five more deaths reported, 13 health workers test positive

The daily COVID-19 caseload in the district went below 500 for the first time on Tuesday after the major surge in cases began. A total of 470 positive cases were reported from the district. The fall in the number of cases is in keeping with the ongoing trend all through the week, during which the numbers have been progressively reducing with every passing day.

As on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the district was 9,307, after 360 recoveries were also recorded during the day. Five more deaths were reported. The deceased include 56-year-old man from Poozhanad, a 25-year-old man from Kulathoor, an 80-year-old man from Vedivechankovil, a 50-year-old man from Valiyathura, and an 85-year-old man from the city.

The number of health workers who tested positive is 13. As many as 324 people who tested positive over the past 24 hours contracted the infection though local transmission.

A total of 2,282 people have been newly put under observation, taking the total number of people under observation in the district to 26,195. Out of this, 5,578 are those who have tested positive. On Tuesday, 2,658 persons completed their observation period without any symptoms. The number of people under treatment in the district is 10,902.

In checks conducted by the sectoral magistrates in various places, action was taken against 484 people for not following the restrictions that were imposed as part of the declaration of Section 144 of the CRPC in the district. Cases were charged against five people. Fine was imposed on 101 and 378 were let off with warnings.