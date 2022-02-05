COVID case graph starts declining

Thiruvananthapuram

05 February 2022 20:03 IST

33,538 new cases in State

The intensive phase of COVID is indeed waning and Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph, which had a fast and exponential climb, now seems to be relenting slightly, the case graph showing a decline in new cases for the third consecutive day.

Even though 30,000-odd new cases are still being reported every day, this reduction in intensity is reflected in all other key metrics as well – active cases, hospitalisations and ICU occupancy – all of which are now steadily going down.

On Saturday, the State reported 33,538 new cases when 1,02,778 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool seems to be on a steady decline, despite the new cases being logged daily, and this could be due to the good number of recoveries being reported every day. The case pool declined from 3,66,120 on Friday to 3,52,399, with the 46,813 persons declared to have recovered from the disease on the day

Hospitalisations have also been going down since the past five days. On Saturday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State reduced further to 10,276. New hospital admissions on the day was 1,061.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State on Saturday dipped from 1,395 to 1,328. The ventilator occupancy also reduced slightly to 341.

On Saturday, the State declared 247 COVID deaths, of which 22 occurred within the last 24 hours and 225 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours

The State also added 197 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 57,740

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 62,44,654 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 5,577 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 3,912, Kottayam 3,569, Kollam 3,321, Thrissur 2,729, Kozhikode 2,471, Malappuram 2,086, Alappuzha 2,023, Pathanamthitta 1,833, Kannur 1,807, Palakkad 1,577, Idukki 1,207, Wayanad 923 and Kasaragod 503 cases.