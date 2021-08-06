COVID case graph shows slight dip

19,948 new cases when 1,51,892 samples tested

The COVID-19 case graph showed a slight dip on Friday when the State logged 19,948 new cases in 1,51,892 sample tests over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 13.13%, a slight drop from the previous day’s 13.49%. The active case pool has 1,78,204 patients, with 19,480 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative fatality continues to rise and now stands at 17,515, with 187 more deaths added to the list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,326. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID, which had been stable around 25,000 a week ago, now stands at 29,095. But this figure might also plateau off if new cases come down.

In what is a big relief to the State, ICU occupancy figures are remaining stable since the past two days. ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals has actually shown a slight dip from the past two days to 1,954, while those requiring ventilator support has also dipped to 745.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 35,13,551.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,417 cases, Ernakulam 2,310, Thrissur 2,167, Kozhikode 2,135, Palakkad 2,031, Kollam 1,301, Alappuzha 1,167, Thiruvananthapuram 1,070, Kannur 993, Kottayam 963, Kasaragod 738, Pathanamthitta 675, Wayanad 548, and Idukki 433.