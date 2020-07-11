COVID awareness programme

Koodeyundu Anganwadikal (anganwadis are with you), a programme of the Women and Child Development programme, has entered the third phase. The programme is intended to create awareness of COVID-19 among children, pregnant women, and those who have recently given birth and ensure their welfare. Online awareness classes were held for 1.66 lakh pregnant women and 1.71 lakh breastfeeding women in the first and second phases of the programme, Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.K. Shylaja said in a statement here.
In the third phase, online classes for women on care of newborns and for families living in the vicinity of the 33,115 anganwadis in the State in connection with World Population Day are being held.
The awareness creation is done either through WhatsApp group video call or conference call on phones, depending on the convenience of beneficiaries.
If the number of beneficiaries exceeds seven, more group video calls will be made depending on the numbers. Providing necessary support during lockdowns, removal of anxieties through discussions, sharing of models, bringing about a change in their behaviour through various interventions, using technology to connect anganwadis to the beneficiaries, and strengthening the collectives of the beneficiaries and anganwadi workers are some of the goals of the programme.
