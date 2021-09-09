COVID at old-age homes: probe ordered

107 residents, six staff of Karunalayam, a facility in Aranmula, test positive; 26 residents, one staff of Government Old Age Home at Vayalathala infected

Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into several residents of two old-age homes in the district testing positive for COVID-19.

One of the incidents came to light after a resident of Karunalayam, an old-age home at Aranmula, tested positive for COVID-19 after death.

Following this, 143 residents and 18 employees of the home were subjected to COVID-19 tests and of this, 107 residents and six employees tested positive.

“During an inquiry, it was found that one of the staff members of the old-age home had earlier tested positive. The person, however, failed to apprise the home authorities of the result though she abstained from duty afterwards,” said the Minister.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer said that the Adoor Revenue Divisional Officer had been entrusted with holding an inquiry into the incident and action would be taken based on the report. “Had the person who tested positive earlier informed the authorities about the test result, the massive transmission could have been averted,” the Collector said.

Made FLTCs

Meanwhile, 26 residents and one staff member of Government Old Age Home at Vayalathala too tested positive for the virus. Based on the findings, both institutions have been converted into first-line treatment centres (FLTC).