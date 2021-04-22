COVID-19: With 26,995 more testing positive, Kerala hits another high in fresh daily cases

Thiruvananthapuram

22 April 2021 21:05 IST

Test positivity rate in Kerala rises to nearly 20% on Thursday

The State hit another high in fresh daily cases on Thursday when 26,995 people tested positive out of the 1,35,177 sample results that were released in the past 24 hours.

These included samples from the augmented mass testing done on Wednesday. Six districts reported over 2,000 cases each, while four districts over 1,000 each.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate (TPR) rose to nearly 20% (19.97%). ICU admissions were rising sharply and the State had 1,064 critically ill patients in ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance was 320. With this, the State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began stood at 13,22,054 cases.

With several thousand new cases being added daily, the State’s active case pool was expanding fast and on Thursday had 1,56,226 patients.

However, of this, the number of people currently in hospitals were 15,791, while the rest were isolated at home or institutions with mild symptoms. Nevertheless, new hospital admissions were rising day by day and, on Thursday, it was 3,161. Presently, a total of 3,39,418 persons were in home or institutional isolation.

28 deaths

On Thursday, 6,370 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease. The total recoveries now number 11,60,472 in the State.

The State’s case fatality graph was rising and on Thursday, 28 deaths were added to the toll, taking the cumulative COVID fatality to 5,028 cases.

Meanwhile, the disease transmission in the northern districts continued to be intense, with Ernakulam recording the highest active case pool with 25,724 patients. However, among these, hospital admissions numbered 1,866.

In contrast, hospital admissions were the highest in the State in Thiruvananthapuram district, where already 2,047 were in hospitals, while the active case pool was less than half of that of Ernakulam, at 10,825.

Notably, Kottayam district, which had 13,067 patients in its active case pool, recorded the highest number of hospital admissions on Thursday, with 867 persons hospitalised.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported a whopping 4,396 new cases on Thursday, Kozhikode 3,372, Thrissur 2,781, Malappuram 2,776, Kottayam 2,485, Thiruvananthapuram 2,283, Kannur 1,747, Palakkad 1,518, Pathanamthitta 1,246, Alappuzha 1,157, Kollam 988, Idukki 931, Kasaragod 701 and Wayanad 614 cases.