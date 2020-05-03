COVID-19: Vigil tightened at Attappady

The entry of people into Attappady tribal areas has been restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in one of the largest tribal belts in the State. Posters in Tamil, Malayalam and some ethnic tribal languages were circulated in all tribal hamlets, telling them what to do to prevent the spread of the virus.

Resorts, homestays and traditional treatment centres in Attappady have been remaining closed since March 20. Announcements in Malayalam and Tamil are being made in major tribal centres of Attappady. The services of ST promoters, Kudumbashree animators, Anganvadi workers and ASHA workers are being used to create awareness among tribespeople.

The police have registered 315 cases in Attappady since the beginning of the lockdown. While 215 vehicles were seized, 379 people were involved in various cases.

Joint inspections

Vigil at the checkpoints of Mukkali, Anakkatti and Mulli was intensified. The police erected 85 outposts in Attappady to prevent people from crossing the border. Police and Forest officers are conducting joint inspections in trek paths.

Attappady Tribal Health Nodal Officer Prabhu Das said that 133 people continued to be in quarantine there. While 82 of them had come from other States, 51 had reached Attappady from neighbouring districts. As many as 39 of those under observation are tribespeople.

Dr. Prabhu Das said that those in quarantine had gone to different places in connection with jobs and education. As many as 27 people who were caught by the police for crossing the borders and violating restrictions are in quarantine at the COVID-19 centre.

Apart from Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara, Community Health Centre at Agali, three primary health centres, five mobile medical units and 28 sub centres are functional in Attappady. As many as 45 doctors were in service, said Dr. Prabhu Das. He said special attention was given to the sick, pregnant women, children and elders.

New centre

The Health Department started a new sub-centre at Anavai tribal hamlet as it was quite remote. The sub-centre will function round the clock and will have a staff nurse, a junior public health nurse, and a junior health inspector. A doctor will be available at the sub-centre on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. People of nearby hamlets too can make use of the facility at Anavai.