COVID-19 victim’s body taken to mosque

Case registered against relatives

A case has been registered against the Malik Islamic Centre Juma Masjid authorities, Thrissur, and relatives of a COVID-19 victim, whose body was taken to the mosque for religious rites in violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The body of the 53-year-old from Varavur, who died at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, was taken to the mosque at Sakthan Nagar, Thrissur, on Monday for religious rites, en route to the burial.

It is alleged that the body, which was packed according to COVID protocol by the hospital, was opened and washed for the rites at the mosque.

Health workers, who reached the mosque upon being informed, stopped further procedures. The District Collector ordered that the body be buried in the presence of health workers.

“Such incidents are unfortunate at a time when the country is fighting against the pandemic. Stringent action is needed to check such incidents. The funeral of COVID-19 patients should be done by maintaining protocols, irrespective of caste and religion,” the Collector said.

The body was taken to the mosque in an ambulance of a private charitable institution. The ambulance has been taken into custody. The body was later buried at the burial ground of the Kanjirassery Masjid, Mullurkkara, in the presence of health workers and the police.