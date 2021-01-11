COVID-19 vaccination sites finalised in State

Ernakulam has 12 sites, capital and Kozhikode 11 sites

The Health Department has prepared a list of 133 sites chosen to be the COVID-19 vaccination sites in the State.

Ernakulam will have 12 sites, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode 11 sites each while the rest of the districts will have nine sites each. The department has taken care to choose all levels of institutions from primary health centres to medical college hospitals in the government sector, private hospitals, and AYUSH hospitals.

Direct webcasting facilities are being arranged at the 133 vaccination sites. Two-way communication facilities will be in place at the Ernakulam District Hospital and the Parassala Taluk Hospital on vaccination launch day.

Directives have been given to make arrangements at all chosen vaccination sites immediately, a statement issued by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.

100 persons at a site

COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to all districts as and when the consignments reach. At every session site, 100 persons will be vaccinated a day. Adequate human resources are being ensured at each site for the vaccination process.

All COVID protocol will be followed in conducting the vaccination drive. Till now, a total of 3,59,549 healthcare workers in both public and private sector hospitals have registered their names for receiving the vaccine.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the chosen vaccination sites are Sri Gokulam Medical College, Nedumangad District Hospital, Parassala Taluk Hospital, Vithura Taluk Hospital, Manamboor CHC, Varkala District Ayurveda Hospital, Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, KIMS Hospital, NIMS Medicity, Poozhanad PHC, and Pangappara PHC.