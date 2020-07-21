COVID-19: Two KEAM candidates and a parent test positive; several students sent into quarantine

Invigilators checking the temperature of a candidate at a KEAM centre in Kochi on July 16, 2020

The two appeared for the examination on July 16 from centres in Thycaud and Karamana respectively

The diagnosis of COVID-19 in two candidates and the parent of another who had appeared for the recent KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) 2020 entrance examination has triggered panic in the State capital. They tested positive on Monday evening.

The infected candidates, who hail from Karimpanavilakom in Pozhiyoor and AKG Nagar in Peroorkada, appeared for the examination held on July 16 at the Government College of Teacher Education in Thycaud and Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Karamana respectively.

The former was a secondary contact of a COVID-19 patient, but was permitted to take the examination in a general hall after exhibiting no symptoms on being screened. All 20 students who wrote the examination in the same hall were identified and directed to go into quarantine.

The candidate from Peroorkada appeared for the examination in an isolation room within the centre in Karamana after found to be symptomatic. While there were no students in the room, an invigilator and two volunteers who were present were sent into quarantine.

Besides, official sources did not dismiss the possibility of the candidates having come in close proximity with other students outside the venues.

The third case pertains to the 47-year-old Manacaud native who had accompanied his son to the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud, for the examination. He apparently remained on the school premises for over 7 hours until the completion of the examination that comprised two papers.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has advised all parents who stayed back during the examination hours on the premises to be alert and self-monitor for symptoms. Those developing symptoms have been urged to contact the local primary health centres or the Collectorate control room (1077).

Cases against 600

Incidentally, the City police had registered cases against 600 identifiable persons who violated the COVID-19 protocol and crowded outside the St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, and the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud. They were charged under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

While its scheduling amid the pandemic-induced crisis had been a subject of intense debate, the conduct of the examinations also came under scrutiny after many centres witnessed heavy crowding of students and their parents. The government’s precautionary steps visibly fell flat as numerous people gathered outside the venues before and after the examination, notwithstanding the triple lockdown that was in place in the city. Assurances of adequate deployment of police officials and volunteers of the ‘Samoohika Sannadha Sena’ to prevent gatherings also turned futile.

The choice of the Government College of Teacher Education in Thycaud, where the Pozhiyoor student had appeared for the examination, had also been questioned by a section of teachers. Along with the particular centre, the Government Arts College and the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, all of which are located close to each other, accommodated 1,200 students.