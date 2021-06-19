COVID-19 | Thiruvananthapuram’s tally up by 1,777, TPR at 9.91%

A senior citizen gets vaccinated at an urban public health centre at Palkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 June 2021 23:04 IST

1,659 people recover from disease, 8 health workers infected

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram district fell below 10% after several weeks as it stood at 9.91% on Saturday.

As many as 1,777 more fresh cases have been reported, while 1,659 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 12,766 in the district.

Eight health workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. While most cases were attributed to contact transmission of the infection, the source of infection in 145 cases remained unknown.

The district administration placed 3,020 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 46,616. A total of 4,060 people were permitted to conclude self-isolation during the last 24 hours.

The City police initiated legal action against 320 people until 4 p.m. on Saturday. These included 55 people who were booked under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹74,000 was levied from 143 people who failed to wear masks and five others who flouted social distancing norms. Besides, cases were also registered against 114 motorists and three traders for violating COVID-19 norms.