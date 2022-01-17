COVID-19 surge: entry to Ponmudi and Agasthyarkoodam banned

Payment made while booking slots for entry to be refunded

The Forest department has banned entry for visitors to the Ponmudi ecotourism centre and the Agasthyarkoodam peak in view of the surge in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in the district.

The move comes on the basis of directions issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa a day ago.

According to a press note, the payment made while booking slots for entry to the destinations will be refunded through the online mode. Further details regarding the cancellations to Ponmudi can be obtained by contacting 8547601005.

The department has been prompted to suspend bookings for the annual Agasthyarkoodam trekking season that was set to commence on Tuesday and continue until February 26. All bookings that have been made will be cancelled and the payments refunded. Visitors have also been reminded that requests for offline bookings will not be entertained.

The updated schedule for bookings will be announced later. Further details can be obtained by contacting 0471 2360762.