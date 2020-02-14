COVID-19: student discharged from hospital

A China-returned student who had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection was discharged from the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, on Thursday.

Authorities took the decision to discharge him on Wednesday after the latest samples collected from him tested negative for the disease. He will, however, remain under observation at his house till February 26, officials said.

The student who returned from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, was admitted to the hospital on January 30. On February 2, he tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said 139 people were under house quarantine in Alappuzha district as of Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Health Department relieved 122 more persons who were on house quarantine as part of the surveillance for COVID-19 in the State.

As of Thursday, 2,397 are under surveillance in the State, of whom 2,375 are on house quarantine, while 22 are in isolation wards in hospitals.