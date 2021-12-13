COVID-19: State reports 2,434 new cases, 203 deaths

Official COVID-19 cumulative case fatality in Kerala stands at 43,170

The State reported 2,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 50,446 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,97,039 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State stands at 43,170 as on Monday, with Kerala adding 203 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 38 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 165 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Monday is 13,295.

4,308 recoveries

The State’s active case pool is dropping steadily day by day and had 36,281 patients on Monday. A total of 4,308 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 8.1% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres. Current ICU occupancy of patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 550 on Monday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained at 205.

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with the disease was 207. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark. At present, only 4,313 persons are being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases on Monday with 525 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 428, Kozhikode 315, Kannur 224, Kollam 163, Kottayam 147, Thrissur 136, Alappuzha 83, Malappuram 83, Pathanamthitta 76, Palakkad 68, Idukki 63, Kasaragod 54 and Wayanad 39 cases.