COVID-19: State goes on high alert again

With COVID-19 being confirmed in other parts of the country, Kerala will once again go into a heightened state of alert and tighten all surveillance activities to detect any possible community transmission of the virus.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, said that while there was no ground for panic, “responsible behaviour” was called for from the general public, travellers and others coming to the State so that the opportunities for the community transmission of the virus is minimised.

Kerala, which had identified and treated the first COVID-19 cases to be reported in India, successfully managed those cases, ensuring that there was absolutely no secondary spread of the disease. But with COVID-19 now spreading across 60 countries and domestic transmission within India becoming a reality, the threat perception of the State has changed drastically.

Airport surveillance will be strengthened and made round the clock, with people being deployed in three shifts. However, even travel within India now poses a certain risk and hence the general public should strictly follow the guidelines and advisories being issued by the Health Department and share all travel-related information voluntarily with the authorities, the Minister said. Isolation wards in hospitals will be maintained and the hospital staff have also been put on alert.

Second phase

The State’s second phase strategies for maintaining vigil and surveillance over COVID-19 have been planned and would soon be put into practice.

However, it is crucial that international and domestic travellers coming to the State cooperate with the health authorities and submit themselves to the quarantine regulations of the State if advised so, Ms. Shylaja said.

With COVID-19 being reported from other parts of the country on Tuesday, the Centre discussed the new situation with all States through a videoconference.

Kerala’s containment of its COVID-19 cases is appreciated and, in fact, the rest of the country is looking to Kerala to guide them through the situation.

Two States have already approached the Health Department for necessary support and guidance, Ms. Shylaja said. The health advisories that the State had prepared for various target audiences — those in isolation, home quarantine, families of those under surveillance and the general public — have been shared on public domains. While avoiding mass gatherings is a protocol followed by all nations to prevent silent transmission of the disease in the community, at present, there is no need to extend this protocol to the conduct of Attukal Pongala, she added.

At present, the State has 411 persons under surveillance, with 388 persons observing self-quarantine in their houses and 12 persons in isolation in hospitals.