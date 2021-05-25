COVID-19: Spike in cases among tribespeople in Kerala’s Idukki district

IDUKKI

25 May 2021 19:37 IST

Nearly 1,400 have tested positive so far in tribal settlements

The number of COVID-19 cases in tribal settlements in Idukki district has shown a spurt, with Kurathikudy near Adimali reporting the highest number. As many as 1,382 persons tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the tribal settlements and caseloads are higher in settlements near the towns.

Health experts have warned that the chances of the virus spreading among residents of the settlements are high due to the community system of living followed by the tribespeople. During the first wave, only 10 were infected with the disease. The Health and Forest Departments have now intensified awareness campaigns and adopted measures to arrest transmission.

Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) district programme officer K. Sreerekha said that during the second wave, a large number of cases were reported among the tribespeople. Settlements with a high number of cases, like Kurathikudy, were located near the towns.

She said that residents from such places depended more on nearby towns. In most of the tribal colonies, five to six persons live in one or two rooms. There are a number of single-room houses. If one person gets infected, chances of others catching the virus are higher, she added.

The district administration has also intensified vaccination

programmes among tribal settlements.