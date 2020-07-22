COVID-19 situation grim in Kasaragod as cases cross 100

Hand of help: Volunteers arranging furniture at the Government Polytechnic College, Kodumbu, Palakkad, on Wednesday after the institution was designated as a COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre.

KASARAGOD

22 July 2020 23:18 IST

89 persons in the district contract the disease through contact

The situation in Kasaragod remains worse, as 89 of the 101 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 contracted the disease through contact.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said while three patients came from abroad, the other eight returned from other States.

The 89 persons who were infected through contact include residents of Nileshwaram, Chengala, Uduma, Padana, Badiaduka, Karaduka, Kumbadage, Bellur, Puthige, Kanhangad, Kumbala, Madhur, Kallar, Panathadi, Chemmanad, Delampadi, Manjeswaram, and Mangalpadi.

Meanwhile, 43 persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from hospitals.

In Malappuram

Sixty-one persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Wednesday. Thirty-five of them were found to have contracted the disease through local transmission, and the source of infection in 23 of them could not be identified.

While 17 cases had returned from abroad, nine had come from other States. Fifty-two persons recovered on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said 619 persons were under treatment at COVID treatment centres.

In Thrissur

Fifty-six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur district on Wednesday. Of them, 33 got infected through contact. Twenty-five persons tested positive in the Irinjalakuda Assembly constituency alone.

While 15 persons contracted the virus through contact from Kerala Solvent Extracts, Irinjalakuda, three were infected through contact from KLF Industries, Irinjalakuda. Five health workers also tested positive on Wednesday. Five persons were infected through contact with a patient who died of the disease at Avittathur. A 45-year-old woman at Chavakkad, a 15-year-old boy at Kunnamkulam, a 38-year-old man in Irinjalakuda, and a 47-year-old woman who visited the Wadakanchery district hospital were the others who were infected through contact.

The total number of persons who tested positive for the disease so far in the district is 941, while 584 persons have been recovered. In all, 338 persons are undergoing treatment, and 13,710 people are under observation.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 43 more people tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on Wednesday. District Collector T V Subhash said four of them were from abroad, 18 from other states, and five from Kannur DSC Centre. As many as 13 persons contracted the disease through contact, while the remaining three are health workers.

With this, the number of patients in the district reached 1,027. Of these, 547 were discharged from hospitals.

In Palakkad

Thirty-four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Wednesday. District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said 25 infected cases were identified through antigen tests. Seven persons had returned from other States and from abroad.

The source of infection in a 40-year-old man from Chandra Nagar has not been identified. A pregnant woman from Thiruvillamala, Thrissur, who came to the district for treatment, was also tested positive. Among those who tested positive in the antigen tests were nine from Kappur, seven from Pattambi, two from Thirumitakode, three from Muthuthala, two from Ongalloor, and one each from Ottappalam and Perumatti.

The number of infected persons under treatment in the district rose to 325 on Wednesday.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district on Wednesday reported four more COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the district to 314.

Officials said a 32-year-old man from Pulpally and a 29-year-old man from Padinharethara, who had returned from Karnataka on different days, as well as a 42-year-old woman and a 21-year-old youth at Kunhome who contracted the disease from a 38-year-old man at Thondarnadu in the district tested positive for the virus. All of them were shifted to the district hospital at Mananthavady. Four persons who had been undergoing treatment at the district hospital were discharged after being tested negative. Of the 314 cases reported in the district so far, 131 have been cured, sources added.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 13, and 15 of Thondernad grama panchayat as containment zones.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Thrissur, Kannur, Palakkad, and Wayanad Bureaus)