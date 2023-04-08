HamberMenu
COVID-19 review meeting held; elderly, persons with comorbidities need to be protected

April 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level COVID-19 review meeting called by Health Minister Veena George here on Saturday said that most deaths linked to the disease were in those above 60 years of age and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

About 85% of the COVID deaths in Kerala were in those above 60 years while 15% were in those with significant chronic illnesses. Five persons who died had never left home, an official release said.

Hence all elderly, those with co-morbidities and chronic illnesses, and the bed-ridden should be protected from COVID-19, the statement said.

Districts across the State have been asked to continue vigil and put in place measures to deal with any surge in COVID cases. All care homes for the elderly, tribal population should be given special attention and the care home staff should wear N95 masks. Anyone with respiratory illness symptoms should be tested.

The State reported 1,801 new cases on Saturday. Hospital admissions have gone up slightly but only 0.8% of in-patients required oxygen and 1.2% required ICU care, the statement said.

Mock drills will be conducted next week in hospitals as directed by the Centre.

