Watch | Why COVID-19 cases have surged in Kerala?

Kerala, which recorded India's first coronavirus cases, grabbed international attention by succeeding in flattening the curve. After the initial surge in March and April, the state successfully brought down the new cases to zero on many days in May. But recently, by the end of June, Kerala has been witnessing a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Also read | What went wrong in containing COVID-19 spread in Kerala
Despite community transmission, Kerala has been able to maintain a cumulative test positivity rate of 2.6% and a fatality rate of 0.32% which is among the best. The current positivity rate of 4.6%, which is much better than the national average of 11.7%, calls for doubling the rate of testing in the state. But the cases are now doubling in 10 to 11 days whereas nationally it’s 18 to 20 days.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath