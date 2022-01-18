COVID-19: Restriction imposed in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

In Kasaragod, an average of 23% of the test positivity rates have been reported on January 15, 16 and 17.

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand has ordered to limit the number of people attending all kinds of social, political, cultural, religious and community functions and wedding ceremonies to a maximum of 50.

The restrictions are being imposed in the district as part of stringent directives from the government to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Clustered educational institutions are required to close for 15 days. In case of the formation of clusters, the principal or headmaster of the concerned educational institution should immediately inform the Health Department, the collector said.

The order must be strictly adhered to for direct meetings and public events in crowded places, such as markets, tourist attractions and beaches.

All ceremonies, meetings and events in government, quasi-government, public sector and self-governing bodies should be conducted online only. Organizers must be careful to wear masks at all events and to ensure social distance. Police, sectoral magistrates and local authorities have been directed to strictly adhereto the implementation of these regulations, the order said.