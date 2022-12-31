HamberMenu
COVID-19 rapid response teams in local bodies to be strengthened

December 31, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Rapid response teams in local self-government institutions will be strengthened as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19, District Collector Geromic George has said.

Awareness against COVID-19 would also be created among the public. Though there was no cause for alarm at present, there was need to exercise vigil, he said.

Use of mask and sanitisers and maintaining physical distance in public were advisable.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Collector to take precautionary measures in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 found in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

