COVID-19 protocol for VIPs, family members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 July 2020 21:26 IST

They have been told to avoid functions, visits to public places

The Health Department has brought out a COVID-19 protocol for VIPs and their family members which requires them to avoid functions and visits to public places. The advisory recommends a rigorous three-tier rotation system for the personal staff, security personnel and drivers of VIPs to reduce chances of infection.

“VIPs are those individuals in the political and administrative sectors involved in State-level leadership and decision making. It is extremely important that these VIPs are shielded from any risk of COVID-19 infection so as to maintain the key functioning of the government and its departments, especially during the pandemic,” the advisory, which recommends disease monitoring on a daily basis for VIPs, says.

Online meetings

The protocol requires VIPs to avoid physical meetings and conferences, direct media briefings and limit the number of visitors. Only critical and confidential meetings should be conducted in person. Online meetings and the use of digital files should be encouraged.

A three-tier system will be in place for security and personal staff and drivers. Staff in tier-1 would be on continuous duty for 14 days. They cannot visit their houses during this period. After the 14-day period, they would be moved to tier-2 and allowed to visit their homes. But they should avoid social contact and mass gatherings. Staff who have completed tier-2 will move to a seven-day tier-3 quarantine period. On the seventh day, they would be tested for COVID-19 and if found negative, they can return to duty for another 14 days.

Family members of VIPs and household staff also have been asked to avoid mass gatherings and social functions and contact with persons from containment zones/hotspots and international and interstate travellers.