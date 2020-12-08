COVID-19 protocol deprives raucous campaign finale

Local bodies in Palakkad will go to polls on Thursday

Active campaigning for the local body elections ended on Tuesday evening in Palakkad district without the usual fanfare and noisy demonstrations.

Major fronts took out tiny rallies in municipalities and panchayats ballyhooing the culmination of their campaign.

Candidates and their supporters can conduct silent electioneering on Wednesday. However, the Election Commission has proscribed more than five persons going in groups during the silent campaign.

Apart from the district panchayat, 88 grama panchayats, 13 block panchayats, and seven municipalities in Palakkad will go to polls on Thursday.

There are 23.35 lakh voters in Palakkad district. When 12.15 lakh of them are women, 11.20 lakh are men. There are 14 transgender voters too in Palakkad.

There are 126 candidates contesting the 30 district panchayat divisions. As many as 636 candidates are there for 183 divisions of 13 block panchayats. There are 5,016 candidates for 1,490 wards of 88 grama panchayats. And 809 candidates are in the fray for 234 wards of seven municipalities.

As many as 3,000 polling stations have been arranged across the district. When 2,707 of them are in grama panchayats, 293 are in municipalities. As many as 18,000 employees have been deployed for election duty in Palakkad.

Among them are 3,000 presiding officers, 9,000 polling officers and 3,000 assistant polling officers. There will be 3,000 officers in reserve.

Webcasting has been arranged in 90 booths. Twenty-four of them have been declared to have the Maoist presence and 66 declared to be trouble-prone. Videography facility has been arranged in 300 booths. The candidates can request for webcasting if they are willing to bear the cost.

As many as 5,796 police personnel will be on duty for the election in Palakkad. Among them will be 12 DySPs, 60 inspectors and 401 sub-inspectors. Armed policemen will be posted in sensitive booths.