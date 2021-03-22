COVID-19 protection kits for poll officers, police

ALAPPUZHA

22 March 2021 05:58 IST

Three voters at a time in a booth

Preparations are in full swing for the April 6 Assembly polls in the district. District Collector A. Alexander on Sunday said as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures, thermal scanner and sanitiser would be ensured at the entrance of all polling stations. Voters will be allowed inside after checking their temperature. Trained ASHA workers will be deployed for the purpose.

Mr. Alexander said that ‘break-the-chain’ kit consisting of PPE kits and sanitiser would be made available in polling booths. COVID-19 protection kits will be given to polling officers, policemen, and volunteers. Special arrangements will be made to control the crowd. Only three persons will be allowed inside the polling booth at a time. Steps will be taken to ensure that voters standing in the queue are maintaining physical distancing. Soap and water will be made available at the entrance and exit of polling stations.

COVID-19 patients/suspected persons will be allowed to cast their vote between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. They should reach the polling station wearing PPE kit, gloves, and N95 mask.

