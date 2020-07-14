COVID-19 prevention a priority in plans: CM

KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that local bodies should be prepared to make timely changes in project planning. COVID-19 preventive measures should be a priority in the plans.

Mr. Vijayan said that despite adverse conditions, local bodies could carry out their activities in a remarkable manner. The local authorities have been instrumental in setting up quarantine centres, delivering food, and in coordinating COVID-19 prevention activities, he said, while inaugurating new facilities in a Kannur district panchayat through a videoconference.

The government is adopting a policy of strengthening local institutions.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally presided over the function, which was held at the Digital Meeting Hall with the participation of District Panchayat members only. District Panchayat President K.V Sumesh, Vice President P.P Divya, Standing Committee Chairman V.K Suresh Babu and others were present