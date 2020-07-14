Kerala

COVID-19 prevention a priority in plans: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that local bodies should be prepared to make timely changes in project planning. COVID-19 preventive measures should be a priority in the plans.

Mr. Vijayan said that despite adverse conditions, local bodies could carry out their activities in a remarkable manner. The local authorities have been instrumental in setting up quarantine centres, delivering food, and in coordinating COVID-19 prevention activities, he said, while inaugurating new facilities in a Kannur district panchayat through a videoconference.

The government is adopting a policy of strengthening local institutions.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally presided over the function, which was held at the Digital Meeting Hall with the participation of District Panchayat members only. District Panchayat President K.V Sumesh, Vice President P.P Divya, Standing Committee Chairman V.K Suresh Babu and others were present

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 12:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-19-prevention-a-priority-in-plans-cm/article32072538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY