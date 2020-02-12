COVID-19: patient to be discharged from hospital

A student admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection will be discharged from the hospital after samples collected from him tested negative for the disease, District Collector M. Anjana has said.

The student was admitted to the hospital on January 30. On February 2, he was tested positive for COVID-19. The student would be sent home on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“The result of the latest test conducted at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, has come out negative. The medical board has found the patient's health to be satisfactory and we have decided to discharge the person from the hospital. Although discharged, the person will be put under observation at his house till February 26,” Ms. Anjana said.

The Collector said all suspected COVID-19 cases in the district had been discharged from hospitals. However, 139 people had been put under house quarantine, she said.

2,455 on quarantine

Special Correspondent adds from Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department took down its stringent surveillance and monitoring norms for COVID-19 by a notch and released 1,040 persons from enforced self-quarantine in houses.

The number of those on quarantine in the State on Wednesday was 2,455, out of whom only 24 are in isolation wards in hospitals. The remaining 2,431 are on house quarantine.

Of the 389 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology so far, 354 have been reported as negative and the rest of the results are awaited.

The Health Rapid Response Team that met here reviewed the current situation involving COVID-19 infection and recommended revising the current quarantine guidelines.

Though 1,040 persons on surveillance were released from the quarantine, the department will continue its vigil. Those returning from China or other nations where COVID-19 has been imported should remain in house quarantine for 28 days even if they are not ill. They should also avoid huge gatherings or visits to public places, an official bulletin issued by the Health Department said.