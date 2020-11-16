COVID-19 patient alleges sexual assault at hospital

Employee accused of misbehaving with victim

A 33-year old man was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a COVID-19 patient at the Malabar Medical College Hospital on Monday. The Atholi police said, Aswin, the suspect who was working with the purchase department of the hospital, assaulted the woman after taking her to an isolated area of the hospital on Sunday night.

The case was registered against him after the victim contacted the police over the phone soon after the incident. She told the police that the man had taken him to the isolated area around 11 p.m. in the guise of consulting a doctor. She claimed that he had misbehaved with her at the time of admission for treatment. Following the police investigation into the incident, the hospital authorities placed the man under suspension.

There were also some local protests led by Left parties seeking the arrest of the accused.

It was last Thursday that the woman was admitted to the hospital along with her parents.